Apr 07, 2024 at 8:52 pm
By JJ Staff

Sugarland & Little Big Town Make Surprise Tour Announcement at CMT Music Awards 2024

Sugarland and Little Big Town pose for photos together at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

The two groups are set to hit the stage together for a “history-making” performance once again, something they haven’t done in 15 years!

This also marks a reunion for Sugarland‘s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, who have spent the last few years focused on their own solo careers.

While on the red carpet all together, Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild spilled the news that they will all be going on tour together!

“25 years of music and we can’t wait to celebrate it with you ❤️ We will be hitting the road this fall as we celebrate #LBT25 with @sugarland and @thecastellows on the Take Me Home Tour,” Little Big Town shared on Instagram.

The Take Me Home Tour is named after the two group’s brand new cover of Phil Collins‘ “Take Me Home.” Check it out right here!

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will go on sale THIS Tuesday (April 9) with general on sale this Friday (April 12). Check out all of the dates below…

Take Me Home Tour Dates

Oct. 24 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 25 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Oct. 26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Nov. 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 2 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Nov. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Nov. 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Nov. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 15 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Nov. 16 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
Nov. 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Nov. 22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Nov. 23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Dec. 11 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Dec. 12 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
Dec. 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

