Carson Daly Explains Why He & His Wife Sleep in Different Beds Sometimes, Calls It 'Sleep Divorce'

Carson Daly and his wife Siri Pinter have been together for nearly 20 years and they’ve learned that one secret to a healthy relationship has been to sleep apart some nights.

The 50-year-old The Voice host is explaining why he sometimes sleeps in the guest bedroom instead of in bed with Siri, something he calls “sleep divorce.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“The object is to stay together. That’s what we’d like to do. And so reverse engineering that, it’s like — by any means necessary, for the two of us, [we want to] still be in a relationship when we’re dying,” Carson told People.

“It’s been good for us,” he added. “We don’t do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week — especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night — I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show.”

Carson said, “It just takes a lot of attention out and it works. So I highly recommend sleep divorce.”

See where Carson ranks on the list of the richest Today co-hosts.