'Station 19' Season 7 Casting Update: Johnny Sibilly Joins for Multiple Episodes!

Hacks‘ Johnny Sibilly had booked a gig on Station 19 during the show’s final season, airing now on ABC.

Deadline is promising that the fan favorite drama has “many surprises coming up for its 100th episode,” one of them being the addition of Johnny‘s character.

Johnny is set to debut in the role of Dominic, “a recently single, charming, charismatic EMS firefighter whose calming nature puts people in crisis at ease,” this coming Thursday (April 11).

He will appear in numerous episodes this season.

Here’s the synopsis for this week’s episode: Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) earns her captain’s stripes as she fearlessly leads her team during a life-or-death emergency at Seattle’s most beloved landmark. Vic (Barrett Doss) struggles with emotional burnout, and Maya (Danielle Savre) helps Carina (Stefania Spampinato) navigate some difficult news.

The Station 19 showrunners recently revealed how they found out the show was ending after 7 seasons.