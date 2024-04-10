11 LGBTQ+ Celebs Who've Revealed Their Preferred Position: Top or Bottom?!

Celebs have made headlines over the years when they publicly talked about their sexual preferences in bed.

Troye Sivan and Lil Nas X aren’t the only LGBTQ+ celebs who have opened up about whether they are a top or bottom in bed, so we decided to round up all the quotes.

For those who don’t know, a top prefers to be in control while having intercourse and will be the one penetrating. A bottom likes to be penetrated and to give up control. Many people consider themselves to be “vers,” which means they are versatile and swing either way in the bedroom.

While no celeb has admitted to being a “side” yet, a side is someone who does not enjoy anal penetration, but does enjoy other activities.

So, who is a top, a bottom, or vers?

Browse through the slideshow to see what 10 queer and gay celebs have said…