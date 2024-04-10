Madonna Gives Powerful Speech, Brought to Tears While Honoring Pulse Nightclub Victims at Miami Concert

Madonna took time out of her Miami concert to honor the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

The 65-year-old entertainer invited survivors of the horrific tragedy to her Tuesday night (April 9) Celebration Tour concert held at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla.

During her concert, she gave a powerful speech about those affected by the tragedy.

“I want to draw attention to that moment because nightclubs and music and dance are what bring us together. They shouldn’t be places or things that we do that bring us sadness and tragedy and murder and death and pain and suffering and trauma. But unfortunately human beings are still stuck in some kind of a rut,” she said, via People.

“I will always stand for the gays, always, because the gays have always stood for me,” the entertainer added.

As she addressed the survivors and their loved ones, Madonna got emotional.

“I make dance music. My job is to bring people together, to make people dance, to make people happy, to not judge. This s— is not supposed to happen. Don’t forget about it,” she told the crowd.

She then gave a shout out to several of the survivors, highlighting the impact the tragedy has had on their lives.

“When are we gonna learn? That’s a rhetorical question, but I’m telling you we all take part in this — you know why? Because we all judge each other,” Madonna said. “We think we’re so elevated, we think we’ve seen it all, we’ve done it all, but even I speak evil to other people. Even I judge.”

“We’re all guilty of discrimination in one way or another, therefore we are, on a global level, contributing to these crimes of hate,” she continued. “Therefore, I ask you all to remember your responsibility, and I ask you all to remember you have the ability to shine light in the world and to make a difference.”

Madonna was then handed a guitar to continue the show, when she began to cry and asked the audience to turn on the lights on their phones.

“Light up this room, so we are all reminded that their lives were not taken in vain, and that we are reminded that every one of us has the ability to shine our own light on each other and share it with the world, share it with our friends, share it with our families, share it with our loved ones, share it with the people we don’t understand, share it with the people we think are our enemies because at the end of the day, we don’t have any f—ing enemies! We are our own enemies. Please remember that,” she said.

She then performed an acoustic version of Gloria Gaynor‘s hit song “I Will Survive.”

