Zendaya Almost Didn't Wear the 'Dune: Part Two' Mugler Metal Robot Suit - Reason Why Revealed!

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

One Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 10, 2024 at 10:24 pm
By JJ Staff

Glen Powell & 'Twisters' Costars Blow Across the Stage During CinemaCon Appearance

Glen Powell & 'Twisters' Costars Blow Across the Stage During CinemaCon Appearance

Twisters stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos blew the house down during an appearance at CinemaCon on Wednesday night (April 10).

The trio took the stage at Caesars Colosseum in Las Vegas, Nevada to share an exclusive look at the forthcoming movie, which is a sequel to the 1996 original. In a reference to the movie’s theme, they blew leaves across the venue. Anthony even carried a blown-away cow around with him!

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Deadline, the footage that was presented highlighted Glen and Daisy‘s onscreen chemistry.

While onstage, Glen referenced the intense filming experience, which seemingly relied on practical effects instead of CGI.

“We all signed on thinking we were gonna be on a soundstage covered in dots,” he said, noting that they actually had “a jet engine hitting us with ice.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, they also filmed in extreme heat and were “smothered with hay.”

Director Lee Isaac Chung and producer Ashley Jay Sandberg were also present. We’ve got pics of them with the cast in the gallery!

Twisters premieres in theaters on July 19! Check out the trailer.

Scroll through all of the photos of the cast at the event in the gallery…
