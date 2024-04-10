Glen Powell & 'Twisters' Costars Blow Across the Stage During CinemaCon Appearance

Twisters stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos blew the house down during an appearance at CinemaCon on Wednesday night (April 10).

The trio took the stage at Caesars Colosseum in Las Vegas, Nevada to share an exclusive look at the forthcoming movie, which is a sequel to the 1996 original. In a reference to the movie’s theme, they blew leaves across the venue. Anthony even carried a blown-away cow around with him!

According to Deadline, the footage that was presented highlighted Glen and Daisy‘s onscreen chemistry.

While onstage, Glen referenced the intense filming experience, which seemingly relied on practical effects instead of CGI.

“We all signed on thinking we were gonna be on a soundstage covered in dots,” he said, noting that they actually had “a jet engine hitting us with ice.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, they also filmed in extreme heat and were “smothered with hay.”

Director Lee Isaac Chung and producer Ashley Jay Sandberg were also present. We’ve got pics of them with the cast in the gallery!

Twisters premieres in theaters on July 19! Check out the trailer.

