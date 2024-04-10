Travis Kelce Jokes About How He Ended Up Dating Taylor Swift

In the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce is acknowledging that he has no idea how he ended up wooing girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Guest Lil Dicky shared why he believes America loves the couple!

Lil Dicky shared, “I just think there’s something that makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school, where your most popular pop star, like, beloved musician somehow met, like, your most popular beloved athlete, and they actually fell in love and it’s real. I dunno, I think anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser. But I think a lot of people who [you] would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and acknowledge they love it because there’s just something so American about it or something. There’s something just classic about it.’

Travis then responded, “I don’t know how I did it because she was not into sports. So I don’t know how the f-ck I did it.”

About if his life has changed, Travis responded, “I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying it. Enjoying it all. Bringing new lives to the football world. Opening the football world up to new things, as well.”

Travis brother shared that his life “has not changed that much.”

