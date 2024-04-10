Outlander's Showrunner Responds to Season 7 Criticism

Outlander‘s showrunner is speaking out about the criticism that was received during season seven in a resurfaced interview.

Some fans of the hit Starz series were disappointed that other characters received a lot of focus as opposed to the two leading characters, Jamie and Claire, played by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

Maril Davis previously spoke out about the reactions.

In a chat with Radio Times, Maril said they followed the plot of the books, written by Diana Gabaldon.

She shared, “I’m kind of surprised by that because – we can’t always, but we try to follow the books as much as possible, and this really does follow the books. Jamie and Claire are always going to be our center of the wheel, but there are quite a few characters to service and Diana has done a great job of doing that throughout this book series, and building characters you want to follow.”

Maril added, saying that it’s “impossible to tell Jamie and Claire’s story without telling these other stories.”

She continued, “It won’t be their story if you can’t also tell the story of their kids, William and Bri, and their grandkids and everyone else in their life – that’s what makes Jamie and Claire’s story, it’s a tapestry. Jamie and Claire are the start of that, but they’ve woven these other stories around them, and it’s impossible to tell theirs if you don’t tell everyone else’s.”

“This is the book, the book is Brianna and Roger go back to their own time, and you can’t tell their story if you’re not servicing that. You have to give their story just as much of a chance as everyone else’s. I don’t know how you tell their story without including their story,” she explained.

Season 8 of Outlander will be its last and fans are anxiously awaiting news about a debut date!

Did you know that 2 other actors almost played Jamie and 3 were considered for Claire before Sam and Caitriona won the roles!?