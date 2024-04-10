Shemar Moore Reveals If He'd Return to 'Young & the Restless' or 'Criminal Minds'

Would Shemar Moore ever return to the soap opera The Young and the Restless or the Criminal Minds reboot?

If you don’t know, the 53-year-old actor starred on The Young and the Restless from 1994 to 2002 as Malcolm Winters. He also made appearances numerous times over the years. He also starred in the original Criminal Minds series as Derek Morgan.

He told First for Women, “If The Young and the Restless called me today, I would go. Because you never forget where you came from. It sounds cliche and maybe cheesy, but it’s also true.” He added he’d return for Criminal Minds, too.

But don’t expect him back on The Young and the Restless permanently!

“Now… when I’m unemployed, you might get me on Young and the Restless a little longer. But will I go back for a contract? No, probably not. Because if this is indeed the end of S.W.A.T., I want to continue to grow and evolve. There’s a lot in me that people don’t know that I’m capable of. I know it’s in me, but I got to dig deep to bring it out.”

Shemar‘s current CBS show S.W.A.T. is said to be ending this year, so his schedule could clear out a little. Stay tuned!

