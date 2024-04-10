Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Coachella 2024 Set Times Revealed, Surprise Performer Added to Lineup!

Louis Tomlinson Responds to 'Larry' Conspiracy Theories Involving Harry Styles Relationship

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Apr 10, 2024 at 10:17 am
By JJ Staff

Shemar Moore Reveals If He'd Return to 'Young & the Restless' or 'Criminal Minds'

Shemar Moore Reveals If He'd Return to 'Young & the Restless' or 'Criminal Minds'

Would Shemar Moore ever return to the soap opera The Young and the Restless or the Criminal Minds reboot?

If you don’t know, the 53-year-old actor starred on The Young and the Restless from 1994 to 2002 as Malcolm Winters. He also made appearances numerous times over the years. He also starred in the original Criminal Minds series as Derek Morgan.

Keep reading to find out more…

He told First for Women, “If The Young and the Restless called me today, I would go. Because you never forget where you came from. It sounds cliche and maybe cheesy, but it’s also true.” He added he’d return for Criminal Minds, too.

But don’t expect him back on The Young and the Restless permanently!

“Now… when I’m unemployed, you might get me on Young and the Restless a little longer. But will I go back for a contract? No, probably not. Because if this is indeed the end of S.W.A.T., I want to continue to grow and evolve. There’s a lot in me that people don’t know that I’m capable of. I know it’s in me, but I got to dig deep to bring it out.”

Shemar‘s current CBS show S.W.A.T. is said to be ending this year, so his schedule could clear out a little. Stay tuned!

Meanwhile, there have been some casting changes on The Young and the Restless recently, so if you’re a fan, make sure to find out!
