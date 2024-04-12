Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Debuts First Solo Single 'Forget About Us' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

Perrie Edwards‘ debut solo single is out now!

The 30-year-old Little Mix singer just dropped her first solo single titled “Forget About Us,” which she co-wrote with Ed Sheeran and legendary songwriter David Hodges.

“I heard you fell in love with somebody new / I know you heard that I’ve found someone too,” Perrie sings. “Saw you blew up, and I’m proud of you / But I don’t wanna hear those songs no more, yeah”

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m so proud of what I’ve done and created. I wanted it to be fun above anything else and showcase my singing through ballads and big vocal numbers,” Perrie shared in a press release about the new song.

She went on to say that her next step is to start performing live again with a band.

“Having people singing your songs back to you is the best natural high in the world,” Perrie added. “I’m just so excited to see how fans react to my music now.”

In a recent interview, Perrie‘s Little Mix band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock addressed the possibility of the girl group reuniting.

You can download Perrie Edwards‘ “Forget About Us” off of iTunes here and listen to it below!

Keep scrolling to read all of the lyrics…