'Young and the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Shares Health Update Nearly One Year After Revealing He's 'Cancer-Free'

Eric Braeden is updating fans on his health.

In April 2023, the 83-year-old actor, who has been playing Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless since 1980, revealed that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Four months later in August, he announced that he was “cancer-free” after undergoing treatment.

In a recent interview, Eric shared an update on how health and how he’s feeling these days.

Keep reading to find out more…“My cancer diagnosis right now is on hold, as it were, and [I'm] very grateful for very good doctors and very good modern cancer treatment which has improved enormously,” Eric shared with Entertainment Tonight.

He also encouraged people to get their annual health screenings, adding, “People shouldn’t be afraid of it, you know. Just go and have your cystoscopy, have your colonoscopy, have [your] heart checked out. Do all that, do it in time.”

Did you know that Eric is one of the longest-working actors in soap opera history?!