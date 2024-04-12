Lucy Hale Seemingly Hints at 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' Cameo

Lucy Hale is hinting at a Pretty Little Liars comeback seven years after leaving Rosewood behind.

The 34-year-old actress starred in the original PLL series alongside the likes of Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Trojan Bellisario. While it ended in 2017, a reboot started last year, and it’s second season (called Pretty Little Liars: Summer School) is right around the corner.

Fans noticed that Lucy interacted with a post about Summer School, and it’s got them excited about a possible return to the franchise.

On Instagram, the Summer School account shared a post confirming that the show was returning on May 9. “It’s gonna be 🅰️ killer summer,” the team teased in the accompanying caption.

Lucy replied, cryptically writing, “kinda making me want to go back to school? 😍🔥.”

Fans rushed to encourage her, but she has not yet explicitly confirmed anything yet. We’ll let you know if that changes anytime soon!

Lucy just recently opened up about where she stands with her Pretty Little Liars costars. She’s previously spoken candidly about comparing herself to the rest of the cast.