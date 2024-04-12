Roberto Cavalli Dead - Italian Fashion Designer Passes Away at Age 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has sadly passed away.

ANSA, an Italian news agency, first announced that Roberto died on Friday, April 12, at his home in Florence, Italy after an illness. He was 83-years-old.

Following news of Roberto‘s passing, his fashion house released a statement mourning his death.

Keep reading to find out more…“A life lived with love. It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli,” the post on Instagram read. “From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished.”

In the caption of the post, Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli, shared his own tribute to Roberto.

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always,” Fausto wrote. “It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me.”

Our thoughts are with Roberto Cavalli‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.