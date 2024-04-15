Top Stories
Apr 15, 2024
Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez & More Premiere 'Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' In New York City

Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez & More Premiere 'Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' In New York City

Henry Cavill suits up in blue while attending the premiere of his new movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare held at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday evening (April 15) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor was joined at the event by many of his co-stars, including Eiza Gonzalez, who stunned in a gold, strapless dress.

Also in attendance at the premiere were Babs Olusamokun, Cary Elwes, Henrique Zaga, Henry Golding and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The upcoming war movie is based on the recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, and tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming.

The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will debut in theaters on April 19th – Check out the trailer here!

Last month, the cast all stepped out for a photo call in London.

FYI: Eiza is wearing a Jason Wu dress, Maison Ernest shoes and Cartier jewelry.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere…
Photos: Getty
