Apr 15, 2024 at 3:45 pm
By JJ Staff

Sara Bareilles Slams Negative Theater Reviews After Attending 'Lempicka' Opening Night on Broadway

Sara Bareilles Slams Negative Theater Reviews After Attending 'Lempicka' Opening Night on Broadway

Sara Bareilles is telling Broadway critics to “f–k” off after attending the opening night performance of the new musical Lempicka.

The Tony-nominated and Grammy-winning entertainer was among the celebs in the audience for the opening of the new show on Sunday night (April 14) at the Longacre Theatre in New York City.

Also in attendance were Anna Wintour and daughter Bee Shaffer, Jesse Eisenberg, Dylan Mulvaney, and others. Make sure to see photos of the cast on the red carpet too!

Lempicka received some not-so-nice reviews from critics and Sara is defending the show and explaining why it’s such an important piece of art.

Keep reading to find out more…

“There is so much cruelty in how we receive the work that is done. And I just think the worst thing that could happen is that people stop making art. It’s so important to make art and reviews are like [bleep],” Sara said in an Instagram video. “Who cares. Like truly honestly who cares. They just don’t carry the power they used to. I know it feels like garbage when it happens, I literally know that from the inside. But I love this community so much. I love the theater community, I love the music community. I love that people make things. I love that we are trying to put beauty in the world. I would always rather be on that team so I celebrate all of these openings.”

She added, “I just want to celebrate all of the artists out there who stand in the fire and unzip their souls and let people look at them and tell them what should look different or be changed… and f–k them. F–k them. Make the world better by being who you are and literally f–k them.”

Get your tickets now to see Lempicka on Broadway.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
