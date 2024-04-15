'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Jennifer Pedranti is Engaged to Ryan Boyajian

Jennifer Pedranti is getting married!

The 46-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star announced on Monday (April 15) that she and Ryan Boyajian got engaged while on vacation at the Baha Mar resort last week in the Bahamas.

“We’re both super stoked and couldn’t be happier,” Jennifer shared with People. “We always say that our love is a gift, and this just feels like the icing on the cake.”

Keep reading to find out more…“This is a magical time for us,” Jennifer added. “I really am the luckiest girl in the world.”

Ryan, also 46, proposed to Jennifer during a walk along with beach on Thursday, April 11.

“I was shocked,” Jennifer recalled. “He was like, ‘Come here for a second’ and we walked down on the beach. And he pulled me in, and I said to him, ‘Are you doing something?’ And the second he got down in the sand, I don’t even remember what he said because I was so surprised.”

Jennifer and Ryan started dating in September 2020. Between them, the couple share seven kids from their respective first marriages – Cole, 20, Harrison, 20, Tyler, 18, Dawson, 17, Greyson, 15, Everleigh, 13, and Dominic, 10.

For their wedding, Jennifer said that she and Ryan are considering returning to the Baha Mar resort.

“I don’t think Ryan nor myself are looking for some big celebration,” Jennifer said. “We just got engaged, so obviously we’re just enjoying that and not planning anything concrete, but I can see us doing it on one of these trips where all of our kids are with us on the sand. Something small, just family and friends.”

“If I had my way, it would be same way you saw the proposal picture: it’d be a bikini and board shorts and all of our kids,” Ryan added.

“I don’t know about that…” Jennifer teased.

Congrats to the couple!

