TikTok Gossip Star Kyle Marisa Roth Has Died

Kyle Marisa Roth has passed away.

The TikTok star – known for sharing blind items and gossip, and her catchphrase “You want more, I’ll give you more” – has died, her mother confirmed in a post on LinkedIn.

“This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share,” her mother Jacquie wrote alongside a photo of her and Kyle together. “My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

Kyle’s sister, Lindsay Roth, also confirmed the news with an Instagram post, writing: “My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. We don’t know happened yet,” she wrote.

“I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts. If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I’m here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned…I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed.”

Further details about her death have not been made public.

