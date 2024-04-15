'The Rookie' Renewed for Season 7 at ABC

The Rookie has been renewed for a seventh season by ABC!

The series stars Nathan Fillion as a rookie police officer, with a cast that also includes Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, and Tru Valentino.

Season six is currently airing on ABC and has had strong ratings so far, Deadline reports. The new episodes will debut as part of the 2024-2025 TV season.

This is just one of a string of recent renewals announced by ABC. So far, four other huge hits were renewed by the fan favorite network.

Congrats to the cast and crew of The Rookie! Stay tuned as we learn more about the upcoming ABC TV slate.