'Real Housewives' Breaking News: There's 4 Major Stories From Today Alone, Including 1 Star Who Was Fired & 1 Who's Marriage Is Over

It’s been a very busy day in the world of Bravo!

On Monday (April 15), there has been a ton of news announced related to the Real Housewives, including one star getting fired, a shocking divorce, and an exciting pregnancy announcement.

We have now compiled all of the most shocking headlines from the day so you can easily find out what’s happened.

Browse through the slideshow for all of the Real Housewives news of the day…