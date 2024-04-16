Is Gwendoline Christie Exiting 'Wednesday'? Here's What She Said About Her Character's Future After That Season 1 Ending

Is Gwendoline Christie going to be in Wednesday season 2?

Well, we’re unsure as of right now…but the latest casting news has us a little worried!

Keep reading to find out more…

Gwendoline portrayed Principal Larissa Weems in season one, however, her character dies at the end. Today’s casting news announced that Steve Buscemi would be playing the new principal of Nevermore in season 2.

Does this mean Gwendoline won’t appear? Gwendoline played a bit coy when asked. She did say in an interview that her character wouldn’t accept a death like that!

Gwendoline told DigitalSpy, “We haven’t seen her put in the ground, have we? I feel like Larissa Weems would not really be prepared to entertain or be dominated by anything as commonplace as death.” I guess we’ll have to wait and see!

