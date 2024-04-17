Katie Couric Reflects on 'Sexist Attitude' of Former 'Today' Co-Anchor Bryant Gumbel

Katie Couric is reflecting on her former co-star Bryant Gumbel and their time on The Today Show.

The 67-year-old former anchor made an appearance on Bill Maher‘s Club Random podcast, and addressed his “sexist” attitude.

“He got mad at me because I was doing something on maternity leave and he was giving me endless s–t for taking a month or two off,” she revealed.

“I was having my first baby, and he was like, ‘Why don’t you just drop it in the field and come back?’ or something like that. He was kidding, but he was goofing on me and giving me a lot of s—t and it was emblematic of a sort of, incredibly sexist attitude.”

While she called him a “seamless” and “eloquent” broadcasting talent, she also called Bryant a “prickly” person and a definite “guy’s guy.”

Bryant began working on Today in 1982, with Katie joining him in 1991. They worked together until 1997 when he exited the NBC series to work for CBS. She followed suit, becoming the first female anchor for CBS Evening News in 2006.

Listen to the episode…