'I-Land 2' - 24 Contestants & 5 Judges Revealed for K-Pop Girl Group Idol Survival Series!

I-Land 2 is coming!

The idol survival series returns with a second season on Thursday (April 18), available to watch on Rakuten Viki.

The show is available to watch for free (with advertisements) or without advertisements with tiered subscriptions of Viki Pass Standard for $5.99 a month and VikiPass Plus for $9.99.

Here’s a plot summary: “In 2020, 23 male contestants battled it out for the opportunity to join ENHYPEN, a new K-pop group produced by the musical masterminds behind BTS. Now, four years later, it’s the ladies’ turn!”

Teddy, who is behind superstar acts like BLACKPINK, will produce the girl group that emerges from this audition series.

Click through to meet all of the 24 contestants and judges for I-Land 2…