Olivia Munn is opening up about her breast cancer battle.

The 43-year-old actress got candid in a People cover story about her double mastectomy, her partner John Mulaney, their 2-year-old son Malcolm, and much more.

During the conversation, she spoke about the moment she learned the news, four surgeries, and medically induced menopause.

Click through to find out what she had to say…