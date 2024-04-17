Andy Cohen Reacts to Latest 'Real Housewives' News, Including a Pregnancy, 'RHOBH' Exit & a New 'RHONY' Cast Member

Andy Cohen is sharing his thoughts on some of the biggest Real Housewives news of the past week!

The 55-year-old host is an executive producer on the various shows that are a part of the Bravo franchise.

On his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, he opened up about about the “huge week for Bravo news.”

On Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard’s pregnancy: “Very happy for Candiace‘s pregnancy news. She’s 13 weeks she announced this week. When we talked about her leaving the show, she confided that she was pregnant, and I was so excited, and I just think it’s great. It’s great. I’m very happy for them. This is wonderful.”

On fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff joining Real Housewives of New York City: “I can’t say anything.”

On Crystal Kung Minkoff leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “I thought Crystal‘s announcement that she wasn’t coming back, it was so, first of all, I mean, she looked like best ever, but second of all, it was just so eloquent and classy, I thought. I just, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the way to do it.’ I just thought it was great.”

