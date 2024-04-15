Top Stories
Olivia Culpo Reveals Cosmetic Procedures She's Had Done, Reveals If She's Ever Had Plastic Surgery

Olivia Culpo Reveals Cosmetic Procedures She's Had Done, Reveals If She's Ever Had Plastic Surgery

Find Out Who Billie Eilish Was Kissing at Coachella

Find Out Who Billie Eilish Was Kissing at Coachella

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning &amp; the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning & the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

14 TV Show Renewals Announced in April 2024!

14 TV Show Renewals Announced in April 2024!

Apr 15, 2024 at 1:22 pm
By JJ Staff

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chris Bassett!

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chris Bassett!

Candiace Dillard Bassett is pregnant!

The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac alum is expecting her first child with 46-year-old husband Chris Bassett, she confirmed in an interview.

“I am about 13 weeks … so just about into the second trimester,” she told ET.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point. … It’s just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun.”

The news comes just after it was confirmed Candiace wouldn’t be returning to RHOP after Season 8. She had spent six years on the show, having first joined in Season 3.

Candiace and Chris met while working at a restaurant together in Washington D.C., where he was the manager and she was a server. He proposed in May 2017, and the two married in August 2018 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in D.C.

Congratulations to the happy family! Find out who else is expecting in 2024.

We now know of 2 stars from The Real Housewives of Potomac that are exiting the series.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Candiace Dillard Bassett, Chris Bassett, Pregnant Celebrities