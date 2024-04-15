'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chris Bassett!

Candiace Dillard Bassett is pregnant!

The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac alum is expecting her first child with 46-year-old husband Chris Bassett, she confirmed in an interview.

“I am about 13 weeks … so just about into the second trimester,” she told ET.

“It’s been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point. … It’s just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun.”

The news comes just after it was confirmed Candiace wouldn’t be returning to RHOP after Season 8. She had spent six years on the show, having first joined in Season 3.

Candiace and Chris met while working at a restaurant together in Washington D.C., where he was the manager and she was a server. He proposed in May 2017, and the two married in August 2018 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in D.C.

We now know of 2 stars from The Real Housewives of Potomac that are exiting the series.