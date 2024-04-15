'Suits' Is Officially a Syndicated TV Show!

Suits enjoyed a massive popularity surge several times over the years, and we have good news for those who want to continue to watch the series without a Netflix or Peacock subscription.

The first major popularity surge happened back in 2017 when Meghan Markle, one of the show’s stars, was discovered to be dating her future husband, Prince Harry.

The series saw a renewed surge when it debuted to huge numbers on Netflix last year.

Now, more news about the show has been announced!

Suits is now headed for broadcast syndication, THR reports! The show will be available to watch on Fox-owned MyNetwork TV, which reportedly is available in 97% of households in America!

“It’s become increasingly more difficult, if not impossible, to launch obscure product on broadcast TV,” Frank Cicha, executive vp programming for Fox Televsion Stations, shared. “Suits is arguably the most buzzworthy scripted series of the last half decade, and MyNet looks forward to amplifying its success by introducing it to the broadcast television audience. We’re discussing some fun ways to do just that.”

All 9 seasons will become available in the Fall.

