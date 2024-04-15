Top Stories
Olivia Culpo Reveals Cosmetic Procedures She's Had Done, Reveals If She's Ever Had Plastic Surgery

Find Out Who Billie Eilish Was Kissing at Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning & the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

Apr 15, 2024 at 1:00 pm
By JJ Staff

These Celebs Have All Used Raya & There Are Some Wild Stories from the Dating App

These Celebs Have All Used Raya & There Are Some Wild Stories from the Dating App

The exclusive dating app Raya is often making headlines whenever celebs are revealed as members.

A viral TikTok video once showed that a woman matched with Ben Affleck, then unmatched him when she thought he was fake. But, he later sent a video message to her on Instagram to prove that he was real.

The late Matthew Perry was also revealed to be a member after a young woman shared a video from the FaceTime call she had with the actor after they matched on the app.

Dozens of celebrities have been confirmed to be members of the dating app and there are some wild stories out there about what has happened. One star allegedly matched with 35 women and then accidentally added them all to a group chat on WhatsApp. Some stars have even met the love of the lives on the app!

Browse through the slideshow to see the celebs on Raya and read the wild stories…

