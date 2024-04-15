'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Alexia Nepola's Husband Todd Files for Divorce After Two Years of Marriage

Alexia Nepola is getting divorce.

On Monday (April 15), it was revealed the the 56-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star’s husband Todd Nepola filed for divorce for after two years of marriage.

Todd, 51, filed the paperwork on Thursday, April 11, in Florida, People confirms. As of right now, the former couple has not publicly addressed the split.

Keep reading to find out more…Alexia and Todd married in December 2021 after dating for several years.

News of their split comes after fans saw Alexia adamantly deny that she and Todd were having financial troubles in this past season of RHOM. Amid the rumors, many of Alexia‘s co-stars wondered if this could cause the couple to split.

Alexia was previously married to Peter Rosello Sr. from 1992 to 1996 and they share sons Peter, 31, and Frankie, 26. She was then married to Herman Echevarria from 2004 until 2015. Herman died in 2016.

