Top Stories
Apr 17, 2024 at 4:01 pm
By JJ Staff

Prime Video Renews 1 TV Show in 2024, Confirms 1 Limited Series Is Officially Done, & More

Continue Here »

Prime Video Renews 1 TV Show in 2024, Confirms 1 Limited Series Is Officially Done, & More

Amazon’s Prime Video has made a few decisions regarding their original slate of TV shows.

There has been 1 TV show renewal, and one series confirmed to be over. In addition, the streamer revealed one of their hit shows is ending.

Keep reading to see the renewal recap so far…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Amazon's Prime Video
Posted to: EG, Extended, Prime Video, Slideshow, Television