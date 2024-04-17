Sydney Sweeney's Rep Slams Comments From Producer Carol Baum About Her Looks & Acting

Sydney Sweeney‘s rep is speaking out in response to some comments made about the actress.

Hollywood producer Carol Baum recently shared some not so pleasant thoughts about the 26-year-old actress’ looks and her acting skills at a screening of her movie Dead Ringers.

“She’s not pretty, she can’t act,” she said. “I don’t get Sydney Sweeney.”

Carol also commented how she watched Anyone But You on a plane.

“I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney‘s movie because I wanted to watch it,” she said. “I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie- sorry to people who love this movie – [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other.”

The producer, who has worked on such movies like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Father of the Bride and The Good Girl, shared how she asked her students at USC School of Cinematic Arts to explain why she’s “so hot” to them.

“I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’” Carol recalled. “Nobody had an answer but then the question was asked, ‘Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?’”

“I said, ‘Well that’s a really good question … that’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made,’” she replied.

After her comments circulated online, a rep for Sydney responded, calling it “shameful” to “attack another woman.”

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” the rep shared in a statement with Page Six. “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful.”

