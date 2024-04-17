Ashanti Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Nelly & They're Engaged!

Ashanti and Nelly have some big news to share!!

The 43-year-old singer and the 49-year-old rapper rekindled their romance in 2023, a decade after splitting up, and now they’re officially becoming family.

Ashanti shared a video on Instagram announcing that she is pregnant with their first child together, along with the caption, “Baby baby baby baby…. ❤️🙏🏽😆”

In addition, Ashanti and Nelly also got engaged!

Keep reading to find out more…

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” Ashanti shared with Essence. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

The announcement video of her pregnancy was as an ad for the couple’s company, Proov, which they co-own with founder Amy Beckley, PhD. It is a diagnostics company that “offers at-home tests that help individuals looking to conceive make it happen faster and in a way that doesn’t leave a large dent in their pockets. The medical grade tests help to bring to light the issues that can keep people from being able to conceive.”

This will be the first child for Ashanti and the fifth for Nelly, who is the father of two kids from previous relationships, and he adopted his sister’s children after she passed away in 2005.

Congratulations to Ashanti and Nelly!!!

News of their pregnancy was first rumored back in December.