Is Ashanti Pregnant? Report Says She & Nelly Expecting First Child!

Ashanti and Nelly might have some big news to share: a report has emerged saying she’s pregnant with their first child together!

Over the weekend, the 43-year-old entertainer and 49-year-old rapper sparked pregnancy speculation at his 11th Black and White Ball. While on stage, she put her hand on her stomach and he did the same. They then nodded and seemed to indicate truth to the speculation. You can watch that video on TMZ.

On Monday (December 4), Us Weekly reported that it’s true.

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source said to them.

This would be Ashanti‘s first child and Nelly‘s third. He’s father to Chanelle, 29, and Cornell Haynes III, 24, with his ex Channetta Valentine.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment to see if this news is true.

Congrats to the happy couple, if they are indeed expecting!

If you didn’t see, Ashanti and Nelly went Instagram official earlier this Fall, a decade after their original breakup.