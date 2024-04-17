'9-1-1' & 'The Bachelor' Crossover Episode Earns Best 7-Day Ratings in a Year!

9-1-1 celebrated 100 episodes in a big way!

The long-running series featured Joey Graziadei and Jesse Palmer in a crossover with fellow ABC series The Bachelor, earning a rating of 0.91 among adults age 18-49 according after one week of delayed viewing, via Variety.

That marks the show’s best Live + 7 rating in the key demo since the Season 6 finale in May 2023, according to Nielsen! Adding in streaming data from Hulu and other digital platforms, the 18-49 rating comes out to a 2.2, up from the 2.18 the week before when 9-1-1 hit a season high of 10.7 million viewers, via Multiplatform + 7 data.

Here’s an episode summary: “Upon her return to shore, Athena’s son finds himself in trouble with the law. Meanwhile, Buck grows envious as Eddie forms a close bond with someone else, and the 118 rescue a woman who’s stuck on receiving a rose at an iconic mansion.”

The crossover episode saw just under 4.8 million viewers on April 4 before increasing by 111% to 10 million viewers, not far behind the record set by the March 28 episode.

9-1-1 is the top-rated primetime drama of the season among adults 18-49, and just got renewed for Season 8!

