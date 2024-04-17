Zendaya Changes Into Custom Tennis Ball Look At 'Challengers' LA Premiere

Zendaya switched into a second look of the night at the LA premiere of her new movie Challengers held at Westwood Village Theater on Tuesday night (April 16) in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the night, the 27-year-old star of the film wore a lace and tulle look by Vera Wang as she hit the black carpet alongside co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Zendaya then changed into another dress, this time way more on theme with the tennis movie, as she wore a dress the same color as a tennis ball, complete with a ball in the center of the look where her belly button is!

The second, custom tennis ball dress is from Celia Kritharioti.

Zendaya has of course been wearing a lot of tennis-themed looks for the Challengers press tour across the world. You can see all of her outfits here!

“I’ve really enjoyed this press tour. I think just the idea of tennis whites in general and kind of playing with that in each of my looks,” she told ET at the LA premiere. “It’s just been fun, you know, just experimenting and building this other red carpet character.”

Also at the premiere, Zendaya shared an update on Euphoria season three.