Designer Rebecca Minkoff Joins Season 15 Cast of 'Real Housewives of New York City' (Report)

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City is reportedly gaining a new castmate!

Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff has joined the returning ladies for the new season, according to Deadline.

She joins the returning new cast – Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

While sources reveal Rebecca has been filming with the cast of the show, it is currently unknown if she will be getting an apple as a main cast member, or if she will just be a “friend of.”

Rebecca is no stranger to reality TV, as she has been a guest judge on Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars, as well as appearing on Project Runway: Fashion Startup and So Cosmo.

Stay tuned for more on Rebecca Minkoff‘s casting on RHONY!

