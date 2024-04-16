Jenna Dewan Eager to Settle Legal Standoff With Channing Tatum Amid Engagement to Steve Kazee

A source is speaking out about Jenna Dewan‘s legal standoff with Channing Tatum and how it is affecting her relationship with fiance Steve Kazee.

If you missed it, Jenna is contesting the funds that she would receive from Channing for his work on the Magic Mike franchise. In court documents, she alleged that she deserved a larger cut of the profits as the first movie was partially funded by the family when they were together.

How is the extended legal battle affecting things and what does Jenna think about it? A source spilled all the tea.

A source told ET that she was eager to wrap this up and move forward.

“Jenna and Steve are making plans for their future as a couple. Jenna has moved on from her previous relationship and is ready to take the next step with Steve,” they said. “The two have been planning their upcoming wedding and are hoping to get married by the end of the year. They can’t wait to get married and would love to have a close, intimate wedding with family involved.”

They continued, adding, “This is partly why Jenna is trying to get her financial situation with Channing all sorted out and Steve has been supportive throughout the process.”

“Jenna, Steve, Channing and Zoe [Kravitz, Channing's fiancee] all understand that family is family at the end of the day and sometimes there are challenges. They are all making an effort to do what’s best for everyone and keep the bigger picture in mind, which is the future of their blended families and working together as a unit.”

See what Jenna had to say about co-parenting with Channing earlier this year.