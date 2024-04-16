'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Set Secrets, Including the Actress Interested in Kate Hudson's Role

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey‘s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is an iconic rom-com that we’re still in love with today. But no matter how many times you rewatch the campy classic, you might not know all of the secrets from the set.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Matthew and Kate were joined by co-star Kathryn Hahn, producer Lynda Obst, writer Burr Steers and more to reflect on the movie’s impact.

During their discussion, they shared some juicy secrets. For instance, they revealed that another actor was initially interested in Kate‘s part and spilled on how Matthew was brought on. The group also talked about Kate‘s timeless yellow dress, the movie being “feminist” and so much more.

Scroll through the biggest secrets that we’ve learned about How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days…