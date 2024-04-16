Michael Douglas Reveals the Fate He Wanted for His 'Ant-Man' Character (He Didn't Get His Way!)

Michael Douglas had a very specific plan in mind for his Marvel character Hank Pym in 2023′s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – he wanted to die.

The 79-year-old actor joined the MCU in 2015 and appeared in all three Ant-Man movies alongside the likes of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily.

During an appearance on The View, he explained that he pictured a dramatic onscreen death for the character.

“[Getting killed off] actually was my request for the third one,” he said, via EW. “I said I’d like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects. There’s got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is. I want to use all those effects.”

He continued, weighing in on if he’d be back for a fourth movie: “But, that was on the last one. Now, I don’t think I’m going to show up [for a fourth].”

