The Most Popular Stars of 'Chicago Fire,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Chicago Fire is hotter than ever, and so are the show’s stars.

The long-running NBC series follows the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue team and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at Firehouse 51.

The show has been a big hit for the network, with NBC premiering Season 12 back in January.

Along the way, several of the show’s big stars have amassed a sizable following. We’ve rounded up all the stars of the main cast of Chicago Fire, and ranked them from lowest to highest social media following. (Note: Eamonn Walker and Jesse Spencer do not appear to use Instagram.)

Find out who are the most popular stars of Chicago Fire..