Tina Knowles Pays Zendaya the Ultimate Compliment, Compares Her to Beyonce!

Tina Knowles paid Zendaya the ultimate compliment while attending the premiere of the actress’ new movie Challengers this week!

The Los Angeles premiere took place this week, and Tina was in the audience. During an interview with Variety, she compared the younger star to her daughter, Beyonce.

“I love Zendaya,” the mom to Beyonce and Solange gushed.

She reflected on her rise to stardom, saying, “The first time I saw her, I used to watch her in the Disney series with my grandson [

Juelz Smith]. And she just reeked of stardom.”

“She is just the most gracious, beautiful girl, and she reminds me of my daughter – she’s a Virgo like my daughter!”

