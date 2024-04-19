Chris Pratt Gets Injured On 'Mercy' Set, Shares Photo of His Wound

Chris Pratt suffered a seemingly minor injury on the set of his new movie!

The 44-year-old actor kicked off filming on his upcoming film Mercy this week, where he is playing a detective who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence.

Chris was seen filming in Malibu on Wednesday (April 17), arresting a suspect on the beach.

The next day, while he was doing his own stunt, the actor unfortunately made contact with a metal post.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Mercy filming day 4. I have such a great stunt team! AND I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff. Today, daddy caught a metal post to the ankle. Should be interesting moving forward. 🧐,” Chris captioned a post on Instagram.

In the first photo, he can be seen wearing a suit, with his legs up on a chair and his right foot wrapped with a bag of ice on it.

The second pic, he took the ice bag off and showed off a small wound on the top of his foot, along with what appears to be a swollen ankle.

Check out the pics below!

Mercy is reportedly “set in the near future when capital crime has increased.”

If you missed it, last month it was revealed that one of the stars of Dune: Part Two has joined Chris in the upcoming sci-fi thriller!

While Chris is filming this movie, he is also set to return for the second season of his Prime Video series The Terminal List. Find out which of his co-stars are returning and who’s joining the cast…