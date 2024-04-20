Eminem Marks 16 Years of Sobriety

Eminem is celebrating another year of sobriety.

On Saturday (April 20), the 51-year-old “Lose Yourself” rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, took to Instagram to mark 16 years of sobriety while sharing a photo of his new chip commemorating the milestone.

After he shared the post, tons of fans flooded the comments section with messages of support.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Big love and respect Marshall,” one fan wrote while another added, “Congrats on year 16, marshall! you’re a real inspiration ❤️”

Eminem has previously opened up about his decision to get sober after a near-fatal drug overdose in 2007 and taking up to 20 pills a day.

“I remember when I first got sober and all the s–t was out of my system, I remember just being, like, really happy and everything was f–king new to me again,” Eminem shared on Paul Rosenberg‘s Paul Pod podcast in 2022

Eminem is just one of many celebrities that have decided to live a sober lifestyle.