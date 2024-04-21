'9-1-1' Star Oliver Stark Addresses Buck's Possible Romance With Ryan Guzman's Eddie

9-1-1 fans, Buck is weighing in!

Some fans of the series are pulling for Buck and Eddie to get together, and now Oliver Stark, who plays Evan “Buck” Buckley on the series, is addressing that potential in a new interview of The Zach Sang Show.

“I’m open to it. You know, there’s obviously stuff there and there’s a chemistry between us,” Oliver said.

“Yeah, if it goes there then I think it would be [something I would do].”

Buck has been part of the show since Season 1, with Eddie Diaz (played by Ryan Guzman) joining in Season 2, quickly striking up a friendship with Buck.

While their bond has always been platonic to date, many fans suspect there’s more under the surface.

Buck recently came out during Season 7 after having his first same-sex kiss with LAFD helicopter pilot Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.). While Buck and Tommy’s romance is currently playing out, fans want to know about a potential Eddie link.

“It works two ways, right? I definitely see that as a potential story,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with Eddie’s character. But then I also think you have to tread carefully because I don’t want to tell this story where [a] guy comes out and now all his male friends are like ‘Aw, so what you got a crush on me?’ Like, I want to be careful of telling that story.”

“I get asked, ‘Will it happen?’ [all the time], not, ‘Do I want it to happen?’” he said. “But when people ask me, ‘Is it going to happen?’ I’m always like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t write the show.’ But as far as ‘Do I want it to?’ I also don’t know. Certainly, I’m open to it if that’s what [showrunner] Tim [Minear] decides [is] the most honest way to continue telling the story.”

9-1-1 airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

