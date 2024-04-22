'American Idol' Top 10 Contestants Revealed, 2 More Eliminated for 2024's Season 22

American Idol‘s Top 10 for the 22nd season season have been revealed!

The second two-hour episode of the week aired on Monday night (April 22) with the Top 12 contestants performing Billboard No. 1 Hits, which gave everyone a pretty wide selection of songs to choose from.

Meghan Trainor served as a guest mentor this week and former runner-up David Archuleta returned to perform his new song “Hell Together.”

America voted in real-time throughout the evening and the two contestants with the least amount of votes were eliminated at the end of the night.

