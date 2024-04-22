Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Celine Dion Opens Up in Rare Interview About Stiff Person Syndrome, Her Health Today & Whether She'll Ever Tour Again

Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Halle Bailey Reveals She's Struggling With Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Baby

Apr 22, 2024 at 10:02 pm
'American Idol' Top 10 Contestants Revealed, 2 More Eliminated for 2024's Season 22

American Idol‘s Top 10 for the 22nd season season have been revealed!

The second two-hour episode of the week aired on Monday night (April 22) with the Top 12 contestants performing Billboard No. 1 Hits, which gave everyone a pretty wide selection of songs to choose from.

Meghan Trainor served as a guest mentor this week and former runner-up David Archuleta returned to perform his new song “Hell Together.”

America voted in real-time throughout the evening and the two contestants with the least amount of votes were eliminated at the end of the night.

Browse the slideshow to find out who was safe and who was sent home…

