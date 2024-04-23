'The Rookie' Won't Air Another New Episode Until April 30, Reason Why Explained

Fans of the hit ABC TV show The Rookie were thrilled to learn it had been renewed for season 7, but, we do have some not great news.

If you’re all caught up on The Rookie season six, you’ll have to wait another full week for a new episode.

Unfortunately, there’s no new episode tonight (April 23) and instead, the next new episode will air a week from today on April 30.

You may be wondering why there’s been large gaps between new episodes of the show.

The reason why the schedule is so on-and-off is because of the strikes that happened last year. Both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strikes, and filming for season 6 could not even take place until November 2023

As a result, season six has a shorter episode count and longer breaks between episodes.

Here’s the description for episode 7, the next new episode, titled “Crushed,”: “When two teenagers go missing, it is up to the entire team to find the girls and uncover the truth about their disappearance. Meanwhile, Lopez and Harper are on a different kind of investigation – the search for the perfect nanny.”

