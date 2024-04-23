Zack Snyder Explains Why He Used So Much Slow Motion in His 'Rebel Moon' Movies

Zack Snyder is revealing the reason behind his heavy use of slow motion in his Rebel Moon films.

The 58-year-old director released Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver on Friday (April 19). The film continues the story of 2023′s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, starring Sofia Boutella, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Djimon Hounsou, and more.

Audiences have noticed that slow motion is a common characteristic of action sequences in Zack‘s movies, and his Rebel Moon franchise is no exception.

The filmmaker recently explained why he loves to slow things down.

During an interview with Wired in which Zack answered fan questions from social media, one prompt read, “Why did Rebel Moon’s action scenes have so much slomo?”

Zack responded, “The obvious answer is: Slow motion is awesome. These movies are physical. There’s a physicality to what our heroes go through. The use of slow motion to me is a way of just embellishing heroic moments that our heroes go through.”

He continued, “Because I’m a fan of beautiful classic paintings, I like to kind of make the moments into those iconographic frames that you can hang on and see.”

Watch Zack Snyder’s full interview here…