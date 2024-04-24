'Below Deck' Season 11 Cast Changes - 2 Stars Fired, 1 Quits & 3 New Crew Members Join, So Far

We are about halfway through season 11 of Below Deck and a lot has gone down so far!

The reality series’ latest season began in February and airs new episodes every Monday night at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo and next day on Peacock.

This season takes place aboard the St. David as the crew cruises around the Caribbean country Grenada, while meeting the “ever-changing needs of demanding clients while visiting the world’s most beautiful destinations.”

Ahead of the season, Bravo promised “budding boatmances, explosive nights out and department drama, it’s not all smooth sailing in Grenada.”

As nearly almost every season of the Below Deck franchise, there have been some changes to the cast/crew, with two getting fired, one quitting, and so far, only two have joined to fill the positions. Another new crew member will be added in an upcoming episode.

Keep reading to find out the latest cast changes to Below Deck season 11…