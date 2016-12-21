Here's The Full Television Midseason 2017 Premiere Schedule

It’s almost a new year, which means tons of new television.

We put together the ultimate midseason 2017 schedule for you, so you know exactly when your favorite shows are returning this Spring.

We’ve also included tons of promising new series that are set to debut too.

Everything from the final seasons of Pretty Little Liars to Fox’s highly-anticipated 24: Legacy is in there, so check it out!

Click inside to see the full TV schedule for 2017 midseason…

January

Sunday, January 1

8 p.m. The Mick – Fox

8:30 p.m. Ransom – CBS

9 p.m. To Tell the Truth – ABC

9 p.m. Worst Cooks In America – Food

9 p.m. Sherlock – PBS

10 p.m. Conviction – ABC

Monday, January 2

7 p.m. Paradise Run – Nickelodeon

8 p.m. Shadowhunters – Freeform

8 p.m. The Bachelor – ABC

8 p.m. The Celebrity Apprentice – NBC

8 p.m Masterchef Celebrity Showdown – Fox

9 p.m. Beyond – Freeform

Tuesday, January 3

8 p.m. New Girl – Fox

8 p.m. The Wall – NBC

8 p.m. Seven Year Switch – FYI

9 p.m. Chicago Fire – NBC

9:01 p.m. Bones – Fox

10 p.m. Kiss Bang Love – FYI

10 p.m. Chicago P.D. – NBC

Wednesday, January 4

8 p.m. Lethal Weapon – Fox

8 p.m. Blindspot – NBC

10 p.m. It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia – FXX

10 p.m. Match Game – ABC

10 p.m. Too Close To Home – TLC

10:30 p.m. Man Seeking Woman – FXX

Thursday, January 5

8 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen – Fox

8 p.m. Superstore – NBC

8:30 p.m. The Good Place – NBC

9 p.m. Nashville – CMT

9 p.m. Chicago Med – NBC

10 p.m. The Blacklist – NBC

10 p.m. Portlandia – IFC

Friday, January 6

8 p.m. Grimm – NBC

9 p.m. Emerald City – NBC

9 p.m. Sleepy Hollow – Fox

Saturday, January 7

10 p.m. The Guardians – Animal Planet

Sunday, January 8

8 p.m. 2017 Golden Globe Awards – NBC

Tuesday, January 10

9 p.m. This Is Us – NBC

10:00 p.m. Taboo – FX

Wednesday, January 11

10 p.m. Girlfriends Guide To Divorce – Bravo

10:30 p.m. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee – TBS

10:30 p.m. Jeff and Some Aliens – Comedy Central

Thursday, January 12

8 p.m. Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian – E!

9:01 p.m. My Kitchen Rules – Fox

10 p.m. Colony – USA

Friday, January 13

12:01 a.m. PT A Series of Unfortunate Events – Netflix

10 p.m. The Rap Game – Lifetime

Saturday, January 14

11:30 p.m. Saturday Night Live – NBC

Sunday, January 15

9:00 p.m. Victoria – PBS

9:00 p.m. Homeland – Showtime

9:00 p.m. The Young Pope – HBO

Tuesday, January 17

10 p.m. Teachers – TVLand

10:30 p.m. Throwing Shade – TVLand

Wednesday, January 18

10 p.m. Six – History

Thursday, January 19

8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy – ABC

9 p.m. Scandal – ABC

10 p.m. How To Get Away With Murder – ABC

10 p.m. Baskets – FX

Saturday, January 21

8 p.m. Beaches – Lifetime

Sunday, January 22

8 p.m. Mercy Street – PBS

10 p.m. Hunted – CBS

Monday, January 23

8 p.m. Supergirl – The CW

9 p.m. Jane the Virgin – The CW

10 p.m. Quantico – ABC

Tuesday, January 24

12:01 a.m PT Gad Gone Wild – Netflix

9 p.m. Face Off – Syfy

8 p.m. The Flash – The CW

9 p.m. Legends of Tomorrow – The CW

9 p.m. Outsiders – WGN America

Wednesday, January 25

9 p.m. The Magicians – Syfy

10 p.m. Suits – USA

The Path – Hulu

Thursday, January 26

8 p.m. Supernatural – The CW

9 p.m. Riverdale – The CW

Sunday, January 29

9 p.m. Black Sails – Starz

Tuesday, January 31

8:00 p.m. The Fosters – Freeform

9:00 p.m. Switched at Birth – Freeform (final season)

February

Wednesday, February 1

8 p.m. Arrow – The CW

8 p.m. Spy in the Wild – PBS

9 p.m. Criminal Minds – CBS

9 p.m. The 100 – The CW

10 p.m. Code Black – CBS

Thursday, February 2

8 p.m. Powerless – NBC

8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory – CBS

8:30 The Great Indoors – CBS

9 p.m. Mom – CBS

9:30 Life in Pieces – CBS

10 p.m. Training Day – CBS

Sunday, February 5

6 p.m. Super Bowl LI – Fox

10 p.m. 24: Legacy – FOX (part one)

Monday, February 6

8 p.m. 24: Legacy – Fox (part two)

9:01 p.m. APB – Fox

Tuesday, February 7

10 p.m. Imposters – Bravo

10:30 p.m. Detroiters – Comedy Central

Wednesday, February 8

8 p.m. City in the Sky – PBS

8 p.m. So Cosmo – E!

10 p.m. The Expanse – Syfy

10 p.m. Legion – FX

Thursday, February 9

8 p.m. Masterchef Junior – Fox

Friday, February 10

8 p.m. The Vampire Diaries – The CW

9 p.m. Reign – The CW

Sunday, February 12

8 p.m. 2017 Grammy Awards – CBS

8 p.m. The Missing – Starz

9 p.m. The Walking Dead – AMC

10 p.m. Girls – HBO

11 p.m. Last Week Tonight with Jon Oliver – HBO

Monday, February 13

10 p.m. Humans – AMC

Tuesday, February 14

The Mindy Project – Hulu

Wednesday, February 15

10 p.m. Doubt – CBS

Sunday, February 19

8 p.m. The Good Fight – CBS All Access

9 p.m. Little Big Lies – HBO

10 p.m. Billions – Showtime

10:30 p.m. Crashing – HBO

Sunday, February 26

8:30 p.m. 2017 Academy Awards – ABC

Monday, February 27

8 p.m. The Voice – NBC

9 p.m. Africa’s Greatest Civilizations – PBS

10 p.m. Taken – NBC

March

Sunday, March 5

8 p.m. Little Big Shots – NBC

9 p.m. Chicago Justice – NBC

10 p.m. Shades of Blue – NBC

Tuesday, March 7

9:30 p.m. Trial & Error – NBC

Wednesday, March 8

8 p.m. Survivor – CBS

Friday, March 17

12:01 a.m. PT Marvel’s Iron Fist – Netflix

8 p.m. The Originals – The CW

Sunday, March 26

9 p.m. To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters – PBS

Wednesday, March 29

Harlots – Hulu

April

Sunday, April 2

8 p.m. Call The Midwife – PBS

9 p.m. Home Fires – PBS

Tuesday, April 4

8 p.m. iZombie – The CW

Tuesday, April 18

8 p.m. Pretty Little Liars – Freeform

Friday, April 21

8 p.m. The Amazing Race – CBS

10 p.m. Blue Bloods – CBS

Tuesday, April 25

9 p.m. Great News – NBC

Friday, April 28

9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 – CBS