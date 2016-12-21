Here's The Full Television Midseason 2017 Premiere Schedule
It’s almost a new year, which means tons of new television.
We put together the ultimate midseason 2017 schedule for you, so you know exactly when your favorite shows are returning this Spring.
We’ve also included tons of promising new series that are set to debut too.
Everything from the final seasons of Pretty Little Liars to Fox’s highly-anticipated 24: Legacy is in there, so check it out!
January
Sunday, January 1
8 p.m. The Mick – Fox
8:30 p.m. Ransom – CBS
9 p.m. To Tell the Truth – ABC
9 p.m. Worst Cooks In America – Food
9 p.m. Sherlock – PBS
10 p.m. Conviction – ABC
Monday, January 2
7 p.m. Paradise Run – Nickelodeon
8 p.m. Shadowhunters – Freeform
8 p.m. The Bachelor – ABC
8 p.m. The Celebrity Apprentice – NBC
8 p.m Masterchef Celebrity Showdown – Fox
9 p.m. Beyond – Freeform
Tuesday, January 3
8 p.m. New Girl – Fox
8 p.m. The Wall – NBC
8 p.m. Seven Year Switch – FYI
9 p.m. Chicago Fire – NBC
9:01 p.m. Bones – Fox
10 p.m. Kiss Bang Love – FYI
10 p.m. Chicago P.D. – NBC
Wednesday, January 4
8 p.m. Lethal Weapon – Fox
8 p.m. Blindspot – NBC
10 p.m. It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia – FXX
10 p.m. Match Game – ABC
10 p.m. Too Close To Home – TLC
10:30 p.m. Man Seeking Woman – FXX
Thursday, January 5
8 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen – Fox
8 p.m. Superstore – NBC
8:30 p.m. The Good Place – NBC
9 p.m. Nashville – CMT
9 p.m. Chicago Med – NBC
10 p.m. The Blacklist – NBC
10 p.m. Portlandia – IFC
Friday, January 6
8 p.m. Grimm – NBC
9 p.m. Emerald City – NBC
9 p.m. Sleepy Hollow – Fox
Saturday, January 7
10 p.m. The Guardians – Animal Planet
Sunday, January 8
8 p.m. 2017 Golden Globe Awards – NBC
Tuesday, January 10
9 p.m. This Is Us – NBC
10:00 p.m. Taboo – FX
Wednesday, January 11
10 p.m. Girlfriends Guide To Divorce – Bravo
10:30 p.m. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee – TBS
10:30 p.m. Jeff and Some Aliens – Comedy Central
Thursday, January 12
8 p.m. Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian – E!
9:01 p.m. My Kitchen Rules – Fox
10 p.m. Colony – USA
Friday, January 13
12:01 a.m. PT A Series of Unfortunate Events – Netflix
10 p.m. The Rap Game – Lifetime
Saturday, January 14
11:30 p.m. Saturday Night Live – NBC
Sunday, January 15
9:00 p.m. Victoria – PBS
9:00 p.m. Homeland – Showtime
9:00 p.m. The Young Pope – HBO
Tuesday, January 17
10 p.m. Teachers – TVLand
10:30 p.m. Throwing Shade – TVLand
Wednesday, January 18
10 p.m. Six – History
Thursday, January 19
8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy – ABC
9 p.m. Scandal – ABC
10 p.m. How To Get Away With Murder – ABC
10 p.m. Baskets – FX
Saturday, January 21
8 p.m. Beaches – Lifetime
Sunday, January 22
8 p.m. Mercy Street – PBS
10 p.m. Hunted – CBS
Monday, January 23
8 p.m. Supergirl – The CW
9 p.m. Jane the Virgin – The CW
10 p.m. Quantico – ABC
Tuesday, January 24
12:01 a.m PT Gad Gone Wild – Netflix
9 p.m. Face Off – Syfy
8 p.m. The Flash – The CW
9 p.m. Legends of Tomorrow – The CW
9 p.m. Outsiders – WGN America
Wednesday, January 25
9 p.m. The Magicians – Syfy
10 p.m. Suits – USA
The Path – Hulu
Thursday, January 26
8 p.m. Supernatural – The CW
9 p.m. Riverdale – The CW
Sunday, January 29
9 p.m. Black Sails – Starz
Tuesday, January 31
8:00 p.m. The Fosters – Freeform
9:00 p.m. Switched at Birth – Freeform (final season)
February
Wednesday, February 1
8 p.m. Arrow – The CW
8 p.m. Spy in the Wild – PBS
9 p.m. Criminal Minds – CBS
9 p.m. The 100 – The CW
10 p.m. Code Black – CBS
Thursday, February 2
8 p.m. Powerless – NBC
8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory – CBS
8:30 The Great Indoors – CBS
9 p.m. Mom – CBS
9:30 Life in Pieces – CBS
10 p.m. Training Day – CBS
Sunday, February 5
6 p.m. Super Bowl LI – Fox
10 p.m. 24: Legacy – FOX (part one)
Monday, February 6
8 p.m. 24: Legacy – Fox (part two)
9:01 p.m. APB – Fox
Tuesday, February 7
10 p.m. Imposters – Bravo
10:30 p.m. Detroiters – Comedy Central
Wednesday, February 8
8 p.m. City in the Sky – PBS
8 p.m. So Cosmo – E!
10 p.m. The Expanse – Syfy
10 p.m. Legion – FX
Thursday, February 9
8 p.m. Masterchef Junior – Fox
Friday, February 10
8 p.m. The Vampire Diaries – The CW
9 p.m. Reign – The CW
Sunday, February 12
8 p.m. 2017 Grammy Awards – CBS
8 p.m. The Missing – Starz
9 p.m. The Walking Dead – AMC
10 p.m. Girls – HBO
11 p.m. Last Week Tonight with Jon Oliver – HBO
Monday, February 13
10 p.m. Humans – AMC
Tuesday, February 14
The Mindy Project – Hulu
Wednesday, February 15
10 p.m. Doubt – CBS
Sunday, February 19
8 p.m. The Good Fight – CBS All Access
9 p.m. Little Big Lies – HBO
10 p.m. Billions – Showtime
10:30 p.m. Crashing – HBO
Sunday, February 26
8:30 p.m. 2017 Academy Awards – ABC
Monday, February 27
8 p.m. The Voice – NBC
9 p.m. Africa’s Greatest Civilizations – PBS
10 p.m. Taken – NBC
March
Sunday, March 5
8 p.m. Little Big Shots – NBC
9 p.m. Chicago Justice – NBC
10 p.m. Shades of Blue – NBC
Tuesday, March 7
9:30 p.m. Trial & Error – NBC
Wednesday, March 8
8 p.m. Survivor – CBS
Friday, March 17
12:01 a.m. PT Marvel’s Iron Fist – Netflix
8 p.m. The Originals – The CW
Sunday, March 26
9 p.m. To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters – PBS
Wednesday, March 29
Harlots – Hulu
April
Sunday, April 2
8 p.m. Call The Midwife – PBS
9 p.m. Home Fires – PBS
Tuesday, April 4
8 p.m. iZombie – The CW
Tuesday, April 18
8 p.m. Pretty Little Liars – Freeform
Friday, April 21
8 p.m. The Amazing Race – CBS
10 p.m. Blue Bloods – CBS
Tuesday, April 25
9 p.m. Great News – NBC
Friday, April 28
9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 – CBS