Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Wed, 21 December 2016 at 10:20 pm

Here's The Full Television Midseason 2017 Premiere Schedule

Here's The Full Television Midseason 2017 Premiere Schedule

It’s almost a new year, which means tons of new television.

We put together the ultimate midseason 2017 schedule for you, so you know exactly when your favorite shows are returning this Spring.

We’ve also included tons of promising new series that are set to debut too.

Everything from the final seasons of Pretty Little Liars to Fox’s highly-anticipated 24: Legacy is in there, so check it out!

Click inside to see the full TV schedule for 2017 midseason…

January

Sunday, January 1
8 p.m. The Mick – Fox
8:30 p.m. Ransom – CBS
9 p.m. To Tell the Truth – ABC
9 p.m. Worst Cooks In America – Food
9 p.m. Sherlock – PBS
10 p.m. Conviction – ABC

Monday, January 2
7 p.m. Paradise Run – Nickelodeon
8 p.m. Shadowhunters – Freeform
8 p.m. The Bachelor – ABC
8 p.m. The Celebrity Apprentice – NBC
8 p.m Masterchef Celebrity Showdown – Fox
9 p.m. Beyond – Freeform

Tuesday, January 3
8 p.m. New Girl – Fox
8 p.m. The Wall – NBC
8 p.m. Seven Year Switch – FYI
9 p.m. Chicago Fire – NBC
9:01 p.m. Bones – Fox
10 p.m. Kiss Bang Love – FYI
10 p.m. Chicago P.D. – NBC

Wednesday, January 4
8 p.m. Lethal Weapon – Fox
8 p.m. Blindspot – NBC
10 p.m. It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia – FXX
10 p.m. Match Game – ABC
10 p.m. Too Close To Home – TLC
10:30 p.m. Man Seeking Woman – FXX

Thursday, January 5
8 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen – Fox
8 p.m. Superstore – NBC
8:30 p.m. The Good Place – NBC
9 p.m. Nashville – CMT
9 p.m. Chicago Med – NBC
10 p.m. The Blacklist – NBC
10 p.m. Portlandia – IFC

Friday, January 6
8 p.m. Grimm – NBC
9 p.m. Emerald City – NBC
9 p.m. Sleepy Hollow – Fox

Saturday, January 7
10 p.m. The Guardians – Animal Planet

Sunday, January 8
8 p.m. 2017 Golden Globe Awards – NBC

Tuesday, January 10
9 p.m. This Is Us – NBC
10:00 p.m. Taboo – FX

Wednesday, January 11
10 p.m. Girlfriends Guide To Divorce – Bravo
10:30 p.m. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee – TBS
10:30 p.m. Jeff and Some Aliens – Comedy Central

Thursday, January 12
8 p.m. Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian – E!
9:01 p.m. My Kitchen Rules – Fox
10 p.m. Colony – USA

Friday, January 13
12:01 a.m. PT A Series of Unfortunate Events – Netflix
10 p.m. The Rap Game – Lifetime

Saturday, January 14
11:30 p.m. Saturday Night Live – NBC

Sunday, January 15
9:00 p.m. Victoria – PBS
9:00 p.m. Homeland – Showtime
9:00 p.m. The Young Pope – HBO

Tuesday, January 17
10 p.m. Teachers – TVLand
10:30 p.m. Throwing Shade – TVLand

Wednesday, January 18
10 p.m. Six – History

Thursday, January 19
8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy – ABC
9 p.m. Scandal – ABC
10 p.m. How To Get Away With Murder – ABC
10 p.m. Baskets – FX

Saturday, January 21
8 p.m. Beaches – Lifetime

Sunday, January 22
8 p.m. Mercy Street – PBS
10 p.m. Hunted – CBS

Monday, January 23
8 p.m. Supergirl – The CW
9 p.m. Jane the Virgin – The CW
10 p.m. Quantico – ABC

Tuesday, January 24
12:01 a.m PT Gad Gone Wild – Netflix
9 p.m. Face Off – Syfy
8 p.m. The Flash – The CW
9 p.m. Legends of Tomorrow – The CW
9 p.m. Outsiders – WGN America

Wednesday, January 25
9 p.m. The Magicians – Syfy
10 p.m. Suits – USA
The Path – Hulu

Thursday, January 26
8 p.m. Supernatural – The CW
9 p.m. Riverdale – The CW

Sunday, January 29
9 p.m. Black Sails – Starz

Tuesday, January 31
8:00 p.m. The Fosters – Freeform
9:00 p.m. Switched at Birth – Freeform (final season)

February

Wednesday, February 1
8 p.m. Arrow – The CW
8 p.m. Spy in the Wild – PBS
9 p.m. Criminal Minds – CBS
9 p.m. The 100 – The CW
10 p.m. Code Black – CBS

Thursday, February 2
8 p.m. Powerless – NBC
8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory – CBS
8:30 The Great Indoors – CBS
9 p.m. Mom – CBS
9:30 Life in Pieces – CBS
10 p.m. Training Day – CBS

Sunday, February 5
6 p.m. Super Bowl LI – Fox
10 p.m. 24: Legacy – FOX (part one)

Monday, February 6
8 p.m. 24: Legacy – Fox (part two)
9:01 p.m. APB – Fox

Tuesday, February 7
10 p.m. Imposters – Bravo
10:30 p.m. Detroiters – Comedy Central

Wednesday, February 8
8 p.m. City in the Sky – PBS
8 p.m. So Cosmo – E!
10 p.m. The Expanse – Syfy
10 p.m. Legion – FX

Thursday, February 9
8 p.m. Masterchef Junior – Fox

Friday, February 10
8 p.m. The Vampire Diaries – The CW
9 p.m. Reign – The CW

Sunday, February 12
8 p.m. 2017 Grammy Awards – CBS
8 p.m. The Missing – Starz
9 p.m. The Walking Dead – AMC
10 p.m. Girls – HBO
11 p.m. Last Week Tonight with Jon Oliver – HBO

Monday, February 13
10 p.m. Humans – AMC

Tuesday, February 14
The Mindy Project – Hulu

Wednesday, February 15
10 p.m. Doubt – CBS

Sunday, February 19
8 p.m. The Good Fight – CBS All Access
9 p.m. Little Big Lies – HBO
10 p.m. Billions – Showtime
10:30 p.m. Crashing – HBO

Sunday, February 26
8:30 p.m. 2017 Academy Awards – ABC

Monday, February 27
8 p.m. The Voice – NBC
9 p.m. Africa’s Greatest Civilizations – PBS
10 p.m. Taken – NBC

March

Sunday, March 5
8 p.m. Little Big Shots – NBC
9 p.m. Chicago Justice – NBC
10 p.m. Shades of Blue – NBC

Tuesday, March 7
9:30 p.m. Trial & Error – NBC

Wednesday, March 8
8 p.m. Survivor – CBS

Friday, March 17
12:01 a.m. PT Marvel’s Iron Fist – Netflix
8 p.m. The Originals – The CW

Sunday, March 26
9 p.m. To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters – PBS

Wednesday, March 29
Harlots – Hulu

April

Sunday, April 2
8 p.m. Call The Midwife – PBS
9 p.m. Home Fires – PBS

Tuesday, April 4
8 p.m. iZombie – The CW

Tuesday, April 18
8 p.m. Pretty Little Liars – Freeform

Friday, April 21
8 p.m. The Amazing Race – CBS
10 p.m. Blue Bloods – CBS

Tuesday, April 25
9 p.m. Great News – NBC

Friday, April 28
9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 – CBS
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fox, CBS, Freeform
Posted to: Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Koos

    salma wist the award for the biggest balls in town.

  • rebekah.martinez

    I’ve made $84 ,000 at this time this year working online but I am a full time college student . I’m benefiting from a business online marketing opportunity I heard of and consequently I’ve generated such decent cash . It’s undoubtedly user friendly and also I am just too happy that I found out about that . The possibility of success using this is long-term . Here’s everything that I do>>> http://secure99.weebly.com

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here