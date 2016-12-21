Kobe Bryant & Wife Vanessa Share First Pic Of New Daughter - Meet Bianka!

Welcome to the world, Bianka Bryant!



Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa both took to Instagram today (December 21) to share the first pic of their new baby girl.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Vanessa had given birth to the couple’s third child.

Kobe and Vanessa have been married since 2001 and are already parents to daughters Natalia, 13, and Gianna, 10.

“@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel,” Kobe captioned the below pic of the family’s newest addition swaddled in a pink blanket.