Cameron Diaz & Nicole Richie Pose with Their Husbands in 'Family' Pic!

It’s a Madden family reunion!

Joel Madden took to Instagram late Wednesday night (December 21) to share a picture of himself along with wife Nicole Richie, her dad Lionel Richie, and twin brother Benji with wife Cameron Diaz.

Joel and Nicole have been together since 2006 and have two kids together – Harlow, 8, and Sparrow, 7 – and married in 2010.

Nicole introduced her brother-in-law Benji to BFF Cameron and the two married in 2015.

Bring your family to work ❤❤ A photo posted by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:53pm PST

Also pictured inside: Nicole spotted leaving a spa as Benji and Joel do some holiday shopping on Thursday (December 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.